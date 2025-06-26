76°
Dashcam video shows moment electrical worker hit by 18-wheeler
DENHAM SPRINGS - Dashcam video from a driver in Livingston Parish showed the moment an electrical worker was hit by the top of an 18-wheeler passing under the traffic signal.
The video posted by Bill Atkinson on Facebook showed the man, who was working on the traffic signal in a lift truck, getting hit by the top of the 18-wheeler as it passed in the right lane.
WBRZ has reached out to the Denham Springs Police Department for more information on the victim and whether the driver of the 18-wheeler will face any charges.
