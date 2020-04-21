69°
Dashcam video catches passenger stuffing trash in storm drain
BATON ROUGE - A video posted on the social news website Reddit appears to show someone stuffing garbage into a storm drain on Nicholson Drive.
The video is marked with a time stamp insinuating it was taken Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. The video clearly shows road construction and student living complexes near LSU's campus.
In the video, the passenger inside a white Nissan is seen getting out of the vehicle, shoving something into the drain, and geting back in before the car accelerates.
The video was originally posted Wednesday.
