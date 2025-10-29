58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Darrow man arrested for armed robbery at Dollar General

Wednesday, October 29 2025
SORRENTO — Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Darrow man after he allegedly robbed a Dollar General with a knife. 

According to APSO, 31-year-old Alonzo Forcell stole more than $300 from the Dollar General on Airline Highway in Sorrento. Forcell allegedly went into the store holding the knife and demanded money from the cash register.

Deputies took him into custody at his home and brought him in for questioning, eventually arresting him. 

Forcell was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for an armed robbery charge. 

