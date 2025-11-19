Daniel Callihan sentenced to two life terms in federal court for death of Loranger woman and her daughter

NEW ORLEANS — A man who admitted killing a Loranger woman and one of her daughters was sentenced to life in prison at a federal court hearing Wednesday, extending penalties previously imposed in Louisiana and Mississippi state courts.

Daniel Callihan was accused of killing Callie Brunett at her home in Tangipahoa Parish in June 2024 and then abducting the woman's two young daughters. Prosecutors say he killed the youngest, Erin, age 4, near Jackson, Mississippi.

Both Callihan and his girlfriend, Victoria Cox, were charged with capital murder and related crimes in Mississippi and Tangipahoa Parish.

The charges resolved Wednesday included federal kidnapping resulting in death and transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activities charges.

According to prosecutors, he stabbed Brunett 50 times before taking the girls away. The other daughter, whom Callihan intended to keep as a "sex slave," survived and was reunited with her family in Louisiana.

Callihan's two consecutive life sentences in Louisiana will be the first to be served, according to court officials. The federal terms were assessed consecutively, meaning they are to be added time. He was also sentenced to life in prison in Mississippi.