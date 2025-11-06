Daily chance for storms continues, watching the tropics

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a few overnight showers are possible but most will remain dry and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect numerous showers and thunderstorms through out the day. A few could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking Ahead: This soggy pattern will continue into at least Tuesday of this week before rain chances come down a bit. An upper level trough is parked over the Gulf south and until it begins to move away from the area, rain chances will remain on the higher side. By the later half of the week, we'll be under the influence of a high pressure ridge, meaning we'll start to trend drier and warmer into next weekend. Highs will warm into the mid 90s through out the end of the week.

The Tropics: We're monitoring two areas in the tropics. Tropical Depression Five formed over the western Atlantic Saturday morning and is now pulling away from Bermuda. There is still a chance for the tropical depression to organize into a tropical storm, which would give it the name Edouard. If it does acquire a name, it will be the earliest fifth named storm on record in the Atlantic basin. The current record is July 11 of the 2005 Atlantic Hurricane season. This system will stay over open waters and not impact land.





A weak area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico, which has been responsible for keeping our rain chances on the high side, has a low chance of tropical development the next two days before moving over the northern Gulf Coast. Next week, the area of low pressure will move offshore of the Carolina's where further organization is possible.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

