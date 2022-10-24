DA wants suspect jailed without bond after shooting at Southern fraternity party

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of firing shots into a crowd of partygoers after a fight broke out at a Southern University fraternity house could stay in jail without the possibility of bond.

Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested early Sunday afternoon, days after the Oct. 21 shooting that left 11 people hurt. Two other suspects, 24-year-old Miles Moss and 28-year-old Daryl Stansberry, had been booked as accessories to attempted murder within a day of the shooting.

Arrest records said the shooting stemmed from a fistfight that Williams allegedly instigated at a homecoming party. The gunfire sent people scrambling from the fraternity building on Harding Boulevard, just a short walk from the front gates of Southern's campus.

All 11 victims — at least nine of them Southern students — are expected to survive.

On Monday, District Attorney Hillar Moore said he was asking Judge Brad Myers to have Williams held without bond. No decision has been made yet related to that request.

Coincidentally, records show Williams was scheduled to go to trial in Judge Myers' court Monday for a separate robbery attempt that allegedly happened Oct. 21, 2020. He was out on bond in that case at the time of the shooting Friday morning.

Williams also has a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to show up for court in a domestic violence case.

Arrest documents suggested that police are still looking for other unidentified suspects involved in the shooting.