DA Hillar Moore says his department faces smallest budget since 2020 with proposed cuts

3 hours 15 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore is pushing to make sure his office if fully funded. 

Moore told the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday that his department is facing its smallest budget since 2020.

Currently, funding for the DA's Office would be reduced to just over $7 million. Moore said DAs in Jefferson and Orleans parishes is more than $24 million. 

With a backlog of more than 200 homicide cases, Moore says eliminating attorneys in his office would only increase the caseload. 

