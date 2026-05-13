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DA files to have teen's bond revoked after he was arrested for second time in 6 days
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore wants an 18-year-old's bond revoked for charges stemming from the first of his two arrests within six days.
Xavier Williams was arrested on April 29 for allegedly trying to hit his girlfriend at his uncle's house in Baker. He was released May 1 on a $30,000 bond and was required to wear an ankle monitor, as well as follow an 8 p.m. curfew.
Williams was arrested again on May 5 in connection with the shooting of a Northeast High School student as he was getting off the school bus. He is being held without bond for charges stemming from that arrest.
On Monday, Moore filed to revoke Williams' bond conditions from his April 29 arrest. Moore says Williams violated his bond by "engaging in criminal conduct and being re-arrested while out on bond" and by having a gun.
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The DA also asked the court to subpoena records from Homebound Monitoring Pretrial and Probation Services, the company responsible for Williams' ankle monitor. Moore wants Williams' monitoring history and geographical mapping of his recorded locations, plus "any and all records of communications" between Williams and the monitoring company.
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