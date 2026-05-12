East Baton Rouge Parish poverty rate is almost twice the national average, new report finds

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Common Good Labs have released a new report on economic mobility and family prosperity in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The briefing, titled Prosperous Families: Enhancing Economic Mobility in East Baton Rouge Parish, was unveiled Monday evening at a public event attended by approximately 80 community members. It is the sixth installment in the Baton Rouge Area Foundation's Opportunity Data Project.

The report finds that roughly 45% of families with children in East Baton Rouge Parish are living in poverty or near-poverty conditions. Poverty is classified as earning less than $35,000 for a family of four and near-poverty as less than $70,000 for a family of four.

Local poverty rates are nearly double the national average, at 25% compared to 13% nationally. Around 55% of local families with children are middle- or high-income households, compared to 70% nationally.

Nearly half of lower-income renters in the parish are considered severely rent-burdened, meaning most of their income goes toward housing costs. Families in poverty or near-poverty are also more likely to work in lower-wage industries with less predictable schedules and lack retirement savings or emergency funds.

"This report reinforces something we continue to see across every major issue facing our community: economic stability is foundational," Chris Meyer, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, said. "When families have access to stable jobs, quality education, affordable housing and reliable childcare, children are more likely to thrive and communities become stronger."

Researchers said the data points toward practical solutions that can improve economic mobility over time. Those strategies include expanding access to college and workforce credentials, supporting apprenticeships, increasing access to affordable childcare, assisting small business owners and expanding affordable housing opportunities.

"The data shows that prosperity is not evenly distributed across East Baton Rouge Parish, but it also shows that progress is achievable," Rhett Morris, partner at Common Good Labs, said. "Communities that invest in economic mobility — especially for families with young children — consistently see stronger long-term outcomes."

The report connects many of its recommendations to existing local efforts focused on early childhood development, school engagement, public safety and community health.

The full report is available at OpportunityBTR.org.