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Teen held without bond following shooting of Northeast High student

2 hours 16 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, May 09 2026 May 9, 2026 May 09, 2026 4:23 PM May 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager as he was getting off a school bus will be held without bond after appearing in court on Friday. 

Xavier Williams was arrested for second-degree murder after shooting a Northeast High School student getting off the school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

He was previously arrested on April 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force for aggravated assault of a dating partner. 

On May 1, Williams bonded out of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

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Williams was arrested alongside his cousins, Kriston Williams and Cameron Williams, as the three drove to the location of the shooting with the intention of jumping a group of people, according to arrest documents. 

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