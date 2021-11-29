Cyber Monday presents online shoppers with a slew of holiday specials

BATON ROUGE - The Black Friday rush may be over, but Cyber Monday has only just begun.

Online shoppers have a variety of specials to choose from, so much so that the sheer amount of sales may be overwhelming.

The list below, procured from CNN, has been provided to narrow Cyber Monday's many online shopping options down to the offers that are most beneficial to you.

Major retailers

• Amazon: Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: The mega home goods retailer is offering a massive amount of savings like 50% off bedding and throws, bath towels, window curtains and blinds, rugs and furniture. You’ll also find $250 off vacuums and 20% off Casper mattresses and bedding. Orders over $39 will qualify for same-day delivery, and you can get $100 in rewards when you spend $300 or more online or in stores.

• Best Buy: Select Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

• Ebay: Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

• Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 60% off a variety of home goods, clothes, shoes, accessories, toys, art, craft supplies and so much more.

• The Home Depot: Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

• Kohl’s: There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Black Friday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

• Lowe’s: The Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor, home goods, tools and everything else your house might need.

• Macy’s: Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.

• Nordstrom: More than a thousand styles from top designers are seriously discounted, with deals on accessories, beauty and more.

• Nordstrom Rack: Snag an extra 40% off the clearance section and find discounts on apparel for men, women and kids, beauty products and home goods.

• Overstock: Find furniture, decor and more for every room in your home up to 70% off.

• Target: Snag major savings across product categories from fashion and style, to home goods, tech, toys and more.

• Walmart: After launching a slew of pre-Black Friday sales, Walmart’s finishing off Cyber week with some major savings across product categories like tech, home, apparel and more.

• Wayfair: Get anything you need to transform your home for the holidays with deals on kitchenware, furniture, decor and so much more up to 80% off.

• Woot!: Woot! is offering massive discounts on a variety of product categories, including tech, home, outdoors and more with new deals launching each day, so be sure to check back regularly as new items go on sale.

Home & health

• 1800Flowers: Get up to 50% off an exclusive collection through Dec. 5.

• 23andMe: Get the 23andMe kit for $99 and one year prepaid membership for $9.99. You can also snag a Health + Ancestry kit for $99, or $79 when you buy two.

• Academy Sports + Outdoors: Find a variety of discounts, like up to 50% off backyard favorites, up to 30% off The North Face and Under Armour and up to 25% off Nike and Columbia.

• Acid League: Snag 25% off sitewide.

• Aerogarden: Start growing your at-home garden without a fuss now that Aerogarden is offering 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20.

• Albany Park: Buy more and save more at Albany Park, with 10% off all orders and up to 15% off when you spend $2,790 or more.

• Allform: Take 20% off sitewide on quality couches and more with the code CMSALE20.

• Allswell: Get bedding, mattresses and more for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Amerisleep: Upgrade your bedroom with $300 off any mattress, plus 2 free pillows with promo AS300. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, no promo code needed.

• Ancestry: Learn more about your history now that AncestryDNA kits are just $49 and Ancestry subscriptions are 50% off.

• Apt2B: Get 20% off sitewide, 25% off when you spend $3,499 or more and 30% off when you spend $4,999 or more.

• Arhaus: Get up to 40% off a range of furniture and decor items.

• Arteza: The art supplier is discounting 400 items up to 80% off.

• Artifact Uprising: Buy more and save more, with 10% off all purchases, 15% off purchases over $150 and 20% off purchases over $200+.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Get up to $55 off gifts, and get your first 12 ounce bag of premium single-origin coffee free with any subscription.

• Avocado Green Mattress: Save ??up to $300 of select mattresses and up to $50 off bed frames.

• Awara: Get $200 off the Luxury Hybrid or Premier Latex mattress plus a free Tranquility Bundle.

• Away: Away luggage, bags and travel essentials are up to 40% off including, with finds like the Bigger Carry-On, the Carry-On with Front Pocket, the Medium, the Longitude and Latitude Totes and the Everywhere Bag all on sale.

• Baggu: Get 20% off all collections, sitewide.

• BBQ Guys: Save $300 on the Kamado Joe Classic II Stand-Alone Ceramic Grill and enjoy free rubs when you buy a Kamado Joe Kettle Joe Grill. Plus, receive a free cover with the purchase of select Blackstone Griddles.

• Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses like the Black, Black Hybrid and many more.

• Bear Mattress: Get 25% off sitewide, plus a free gift set featuring one sheet set and two cloud pillows with a mattress purchase.

• BHLDN: Get 50% off all sale products for one day only.

• Birthdate Co.: Buy more and save more on custom Astrology gifts. Spend under $49.99 and get 25% off, spend $350 or over, get 40% off.

• BlendJet: Buy more and save more at BlendJet, with 15% off one item, 20% off two items and 25% off three or more items.

• Bloomscape: Give the gift that keeps on giving with a new plant baby. Get $20 off your new companion when you spend $75 or more and use the code THANKFUL.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: Get 15% off sitewide on a variety of brews and more.

• Bokksu: Get up to $120 in credit toward future Bokksu purchases when you spend $400 or more.

• Boutique Rugs: Get 65% off sitewide with code CW65.

• Brava: Snag $300 of Brava packages like the Starter Set and more.

• Branch Furniture: Get up to 10% off, plus free shipping when you use the code BFCM. The brand will also plant a tree with every order.

• Brightland: Get the Golden State Capsule for $199 instead of $270.

• Brooklinen: Get 20% off sitewide on bestselling sheets, bath accessories, loungewear and more

• Brrn: Ready to feel the burn? Get $50 off all boards and bundles with the promo code CYBRRR.

• Burrow: Buy more and save more, starting at 15% off on orders of $999 up to $1,000 off orders of $5,000 or more with the code CM21.

• Cadence: Make transporting your toiletries easier when you get 25% off Cadance bundles.

• Canopy: Get 15% off on gift sets, plus a free aroma kit with any humidifier or diffuser purchase when you use the code CNN.

• Caraway: Save on the very instagrammable cookware and get 10% off when you spend $95, 15% off when you spend $395 and 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

• Casper: Get 20% off mattresses and 10% off everything else.

• CB2: Snag more than 2,500 products on sale for up to 30% off, including furniture, decor and more.

• Crate & Barrel: Get savings on the ultimate kitchen gifts and up to 60% off clearance.

• Dylan’s Candy Bar: Get up to 75% off sales items and 50% off delicious sweet-treat advent calendars.

• Dyson: Save big on bestsellers from Dyson like $100 off the V10 Animal stick vacuum, $50 off the V8 Absolute stick vacuum, $100 off the Pure Humidify + Cool and a free gift with the purchase of an Airwrap. Also, anyone who has purchased a Dyson and registered their product will receive a coupon code for 20% off any Dyson product.

• Fabletics: Get 80% off everything, plus all bottoms are two for $24 with a VIP membership.

• FlexiSpot: Get up to 60% off standing desks and ergonomic office furniture.

• Floyd: Floyd’s beautifully designed sustainable furniture is up to $200 off with the code BFCM2.

• Fly By Jing: Cook up something yummy with up to 25% off and daily flash deals up to 30% off.

• Godiva: Get 20% off a variety of delicious chocolates with the code CYBER.

• Goldbelly: Get 20% off sitewide with the code GIVEGOLD21.

• Gravity: In need of some new bedding? Snag 40% off mattresses, 30% off blankets, robes, masks and more.

• Great Jones: Get 20% off all orders on cookware, bakeware and more, no code necessary.

• Hedley & Bennett: Get 25% off sitewide, or 30% off orders of $150 or more.

• Helix: Get $400 off the Birch Mattress, plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows with the code CMSALE400.

• HelloFresh: Get 14 free meals, plus three surprise gifts and free shipping.

• Homesick: Buy more and save more with 15% off orders over $30, 25% off orders over $65 and 35% off orders over $100.

• Houzz: Get up to 80% off bath, kitchen, bedroom and living room decor and furniture items.

• iRobot: Save up to $500 on a variety of high-performing robot vacuums, mops and more.

• KitchenAid: Get up to $80 off select stand mixers, up to 25% off select countertop appliances and select stand mixer attachments and $110 KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixers.

• Keurig: Get 25% off sitewide with the code CYBERMONDAY21.

• Larq: Save up to 30% on Larq water bottles and pitchers.

• Lifepro: Take 25% off a variety of products like massage guns, foam rollers and more.

• LifeStraw: Save up to 35% on your purchase and get the original LifeStraw for $12.99.

• Loftie: Snag a Loftie clock for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Lodge Cast Iron: Buy more and save more with up to $75 off when you spend $250 or more and use the code TISTHESEASONING.

• Lucy and Co.: Don’t forget your pup! Use codes HOLIDAY15, HOLIDAY20 or HOLIDAY25 to receive up to 25% off of your purchase.

• MagicLinen: Upgrade your bed sheets and other linens with 20% off sitewide.

• Minted: Get 25% off, plus free shipping on everything with the code CM2021.

• Mirror: The best promo of the year is here! Get $500 off, plus free shipping with the code BFCM21.

• Misen: Treat your kitchen to something new with 25% off sitewide.

• Misfits Market: Get 50% off your first three boxes with the code 50GGL21.

• My Sheets Rock: Get 30% off premium bamboo sheets with the code EPIC.

• Nespresso: Get select machines for 25% off, plus shop limited edition coffee capsules.

• Nest Bedding: Save up to $850 on your purchase. Get 20% off sheets and duvets, 10% off foundations and furniture 20% off luxury mattresses and more.

• Nutribullet: Get yourself a new smoothie blender or any accessory you need with 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNNBF25.

• Oak Essentials: Order The Routine and receive the Cloud Washcloth Set when you use the code LIKEACLOUD.

• Onsen: Take 30% off sitewide on incredibly popular waffle knit towels and accessories.

• Ooni: Ready to finally get that pizza oven? Snag 20% off sitewide on ovens and accessories now.

• Ostrichpillow: Take up to 50% off on select Ostrichpillow products.

• Our Place: Get the Perfect Pot for just $125.

• Papier: Get 20% off notebooks, planners and more.

• Parachute: Bedding, mattresses, bath accessories, loungewear and more are 20% off.

• Paravel: Save 20% off on a variety of travel accessory bundles.

• Peacock Alley: Snag 25% off sitewide.

• Peet’s Coffee: Get yourself a nice cup of joe with 20% off sitewide at Peet’s with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Peloton: Upgrade your indoor workout a Peloton Bike, down to $1,495, plus $150 off accessories and free delivery. Order a Peloton Bike+ and get $350 off accessories, plus free delivery. Order a Peloton Tread and get $250 off accessories, plus free delivery.

• Petco: Get 20% off same day delivery orders when you spend $50 or more and order before 2 p.m. local time.

• PetSmart: Get 25% off on your purchase.

• Polaroid: Get the gift, travel or starter set for 20% off when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY21. Also snag a free white camera bag with your purchase over $150.

• Purple: Ready for a new mattress? Take up to $600 off a mattress, plus your choice of product bundle.

• Redbubble: Take up to 60% off stickers, masks, phone cases and more.

• Revival: The more you buy, the more you save with discounts starting at 10% off all orders, up to 25% off orders of $2,000 or more.

• Rifle Paper Co.: Save on adorable prints featured on planners, decor and more with 30% off when you use the code HOLIDAY30.

• Riley Home: Get 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY21.

• Roborock: Get the Roborock S7+ for $230 off and save up to 40% off other products.

• Ruggable: Stylish rugs you can put in the washer? Yes, please. Get 15% off now with the code TGIBF21.

• Rugs.com: The sales continue with up to 80% off rugs and more.

• Saatva Mattress: Get $200 off when you spend $950 or more, plus 10% off bedding.

• Samsonite: Get an additional 30% off sitewide with the code EXTRA30.

• Serta: Snag 20% off the Serta EZ Tote Mattress.

• Shutterfly: Get up to 50% off on photo books, glossy and matte prints, wall art and more.

• Simmons: Get better shut-eye with 20% off sitewide at Simmons.

• Sleep Number: If you buy one ComfortFit pillow, you get one free.

• Simplehuman: Get up to 30% off home essentials like sensor pumps, steel frame dish racks and more.

• SmileDirectClub: Get a $12 impression kit (free after rebate) and get a free Premium teeth whitening kit once you complete and return your impressions.

• Society6: Give your home a face-lift with up to 50% off decor finds.

• Solo Stove: Get up to 40% off fire pit bundles and accessories, as well as up to 35% off individual fire pits and cooking systems. Camping stoves are buy one get one free.

• SoulCycle: Take $600 off the cult-favorite bike bringing the cost down to $1,900 with the code HOLIDAY2021.

• Stasher: Get rid of single-use plastics with 25% off sitewide Stasher reusable bags and bundles

• Super Coffee: Snag savings on quality java and get 20% off when you spend $75 or 30% off when you spend $125, plus free shipping.

• Sur La Table: Invest in new appliances and cookware with 55% off brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad and more.

• S’well: Treat yourself to a new insulated water bottle and more with 25% off sitewide, plus a free 17 oz bottle when you spend $100 or more.

• Therabody: Get $200 off the Theragun PRO, $100 off the Elite, $50 off the Prime and $25 off Mini. You’ll also find deals on the Wave and Recovery series.

• The Company Store: Get 20% off sitewide plus 40% off specials.

• The Honest Company: Get 25% off bestselling products with the code BF25, plus 30% off your first diapers and wipes subscription with the code BF30.

• Tovala: Get the oven for $49 when you buy six weeks worth of meals and use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Travelpro: The popular travel accessories brand is offering up to 55% off its “hot deals” and 20% off sitewide

• Treadly: Underscored readers get $200 off with the code CNN100.

• Truff: Get 20% off sitewide on truffle products, no code needed.

• Tuft and Needle: Get 30% off all mattresses, 25% off the Meditation Cushion and 20% off sitewide.

• Tushy: Give your bathroom a touch of European class with 40% off all bidet attachments using code the CYBERBUMDAY.

• Umamicart: The Asian grocer is offering $10 off orders of $59 with the code UMAMI10 and $20 off orders of $99 or more with the code UMAMI20.

• Vaya: Get yourself a new mattress for $300 off, plus a free pillow with the code VAYA300.

• Vitamix: Get up to $125 off a range of blenders, including the Legacy Series, Ascent Series and more, plus up to $170 off new products.

• Zoma: All mattresses at Zoma are $150 off any mattress and you’ll get 2 free pillows with the code WIN150. Pillows are also buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO50.

Fashion & beauty

• Adidas: Get 30% off sitewide when you use the code CYBERDEAL.

• Aeropostale: Get 60% off or more on apparel including jeans, plus free shipping on orders over $25.

• Aerosoles: A wide range of stylish shoes and more are 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123.

• Aldo: Snag up to 50% off almost everything and get yourself a new pair of kicks.

• Alo Yoga: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of athleisure finds and more.

• Andie: The more swimwear you buy, the more you save, with 20% off orders of $149 up to 40% off orders of $250 or more.

• Anne Klein: Snag a variety of deals, like spend $100 on clothes and get 30% off with the code FESTIVEWEAR.

• Anthropologie: Get 30% off full-priced styles, and an extra 50% off sales styles.

• Athleta: Get $20 off top picks, plus 20% off your purchase.

• Arc’teryx: Get 25% off sitewide on gear for men and women.

• Aurate: Get the brand’s beautifully crafted jewelry for 25% off with the code STOCKED.

• Banana Republic: Get 50% off your purchase, plus free shipping on your order.

• Bandier: Get some new athleisure and gear for 30% off, plus 40% off leggings and bras.

• bareMinerals: Get up to 30% off sitewide and free shipping.

• Baublebar: Snag 30% off sitewide with a variety of doorbusters happening until Nov. 30.

• Beis: Snag 30% off sitewide on travel accessories and more, plus daily doorbusters.

• Birdy Grey: Need a bridesmaids dress? Get them now for up to 75% off sitewide.

• Bluemercury: Get 10% off when you spend $100, 15% off when you spend $175 and 20% off when you spend $250 or more with the code CYBEREVENT.

• Bonobos: Get 35% off sitewide with the code CYBER35.

• Brilliant Earth: Get diamond studs with any purchase over $1,000 and a surprise gift on orders under $1,000.

• Burt’s Bees: Get the Limited Edition Burt’s Box for $10 off when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Carbon38: The brand’s extremely fashionable athleisure, apparel and more is 30% off with the code ENJOY30.

• Carhartt: ??Take $10 off limited edition hoodies for men and women, and get 25% off other apparel and accessories like boots, base layers, gloves and more

• Carter’s: The entire selection of baby’s and kid’s clothing is 50 to 60% off.

• Catbird: Get delicate and gorgeous jewelry for 15% off sitewide, with select exclusions.

• Champion: Get 20% off when you spend $100, 25% off when you spend $150, and 30% off when you spend $200 or more on select styles.

• Charlotte Tilbury: Update your makeup bag with an incredible 40% off kits from the beloved British beauty brand.

• Cider: ??Use the code CIDERCYBER at checkout to get extra 25% off sale items.

• Clarks: Get 40% off your entire purchase with the code CYBER.

• ColourPop: Get 30% off sitewide on bestselling makeup and up to 50% off collabs.

• Columbia: Get 50% off door busters, 25% off almost everything else a $20 promo card when you spend $100.

• Common Era: Get 25% off an array of unique jewelry pieces through Nov. 30.

• Cratejoy: Get 30% off sitewide with the code CYBERMONDAY21.

• Crocs: Get up to 50% off on select styles.

• Dagne Dover: Get 20% off sitewide, including backpacks, totes and more with the code HOLIDAZE.

• Dermstore: Save up to 30% on over 200 popular skincare brands with the code BLACK, plus earn 2X Dermstore Rewards points on select top brands.

• Draper James: Clothing, accessories, home goods and more are 30% off.

• DryBar: Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, free samples and up to 40% off special sets.

• Eddie Bauer: Save up to 50% off apparel and accessories like jackets and throws.

• E.l.f. Cosmetics: Take 40% off orders of $30 or more for all customers and get a free gift with orders of $40 or more.

• Eileen Fisher: Snag 40% off sale styles.

• Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 60% off.

• Everlane: The ever-so popular clothing and accessories retailer is up to 30% off some top winter styles with additional styles added today to the discount.

• Every Man Jack: Get 15% off sitewide, plus two free gifts when you spend $50 or more.

• EyeBuyDirect: Buy one pair of glasses, get one free, plus get 25% off sitewide and free shipping.

• First Aid Beauty: Treat your skin this season with 30% off when you use the code MAGIC30.

• Felix Gray: Get 15% off sitewide with the code EVERYTHING15.

• Fossil: The accessories brand is offering 40% off when you buy one item, and 50% off when you buy two or more items.

• Francis Valentine: The lifestyle brand is offering 30% off select items.

• Frye: Get up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers and more.

• Girlfriend Collective: Save on cozy leggings, athleisure and more with 30% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off sales items.

• GlassesUSA: Get 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses and free shipping with the code OKRAY30.

• Glossier: The cult-favorite beauty brand is offering 20% off everything, plus five limited edition, Black Friday only specials.

• Greats: Get 30% off sitewide with the code CYBER30.

• Halara: Buy three items for $29.85 and five items for $59.70, with styles starting at $9.95.

• Herbivore: Take 25% off sitewide on serums, oils and more, excluding sets.

• Hanky Panky: Refresh that underwear drawer with over 300 styles on sale starting at $14.99.

• Harry’s: The grooming brand is offering 30% off a large selection of bundles with the code BUNDLE30.

• Herschel: Buy more and get more, with $20 off orders of $60+, $40 off orders of $110+, and $60 off orders of $140+.

• Hudson: Take 30% off sitewide with the code BF2021.

• Hugo Boss: Take up to 40% off standout pieces.

• Ilia: The popular beauty brand is offering 20% off sitewide, including bestsellers.

• Indie Lee: Get 25% off everything with the code GIVETHEGLOW.

• Jachs NY: Get 70% off a variety of styles now when you use the code CNN70.

• Jambys: Save up to 30% off when you spend $350 or more.

• Jenni Kayne: Clothing, accessories, decor, furniture and more are 25% off with the code BF25.

• Joe’s Jeans: Get 30% off full price items with the code CYBER30.

• Jos A. Bank: Get up to 85% off clearance, plus 25% off when you spend $150 or more.

• Kate Spade: Get yourself a new bag or some new accessories with 50% off nearly everything on site.

• Kay: Give the gift of gold to a loved one with 40% off gold chains.

• Kendra Scott: Get 40% off, plus $30 exclusive Cyber Monday styles.

• Kenneth Cole: Get 50% off sitewide on apparel, accessories and more.

• Kiehl’s: Get 30% off your entire purchase of skin care and more.

• Kirklands: Snag deals on holiday decor like 40& off Christmas trees, 25% off wreaths and garlands and 30% off stockings.

• Korres: GET 30% off sitewide with code GREEKBEAUTY30 or $100 off Golden Krocus duo with the code GOLDENDAY21.

• Lacoste: Get 40% off sitewide, plus free shipping on all orders.

• Lahgo: Get a cotton terry cloth shave towel with any purchase of $200 or more.

• Lands’ End: Get 50% off your order with the code SILKY.

• LeSportsac: Get 20% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

• Life Is Good: Enjoy tees, hats and other apparel and accessories for 30% off.

• Lisa Says Gah: Get an extra 40% off sales items with the code CYBERMONDAY.

• Loum: Get 40% off sitewide on a selection of beauty products.

• Lucky Brand: Get 50% off select men’s and women’s styles.

• Lululemon: Shop Black Friday special deals on workout apparel and more.

• Lunya: Get 26% off sitewide, plus $20 off a purchase of $200 or more for first-time customers with the code FORSLEEPERS.

• MAC Cosmetics: The powerhouse beauty brand is now offering 40% off foundations and 30% off everything else.

• Madewell: Get 30% off your purchase, plus an extra 40% off sales items.

• Mango: Get up to 50% off thousands of items for men, women, teens and kids.

• Mario Badescu: Get 30% off on bestsellers and more when you use the code BEST30.

• Mejuri: Add some swag to your accessories with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

• Men’s Wearhouse: Get 30% off outerwear, plus suits starting at $119.

• Merit: The makeup brand’s entire product assortment will be 20% off.

• Michael Kors: Whether you need a new bag or a new pair of boots, Michael Kors has you covered with 25% off all full priced items.

• Modcloth: Get 40% off sitewide, plus 50% off sale items with the code FRIDAY40.

• Mountain Hardwear: Snag 25% off everything, plus up to 70% off with the code MHW70OFF.

• Murad: Snag 30% off sitewide and a free Vita-C Eyes with a $150 purchase.

• Naadam: Get up to 60% off a variety of cashmere products and more.

• Nautica: Get 50 to 70% off, plus an additional 20% off when you spend $150 or more.

• Nécessaire: Get a free full-size The Body Serum with your purchase.

• Nike: Save up to 50% on select styles, plus get an additional 20% off eligible items with the code CYBER.

• Nine West: Get 50% off sitewide, plus $25 off when you spend $100 or more.

• NuFace: Take 35% off sitewide on a range of devices and beauty products.

• Nisolo: ??Take 25% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off when you spend $400 or more, and free shipping for orders over $250.

• Olay: Get 25% off sitewide on skincare and more, plus up to 60% off clearance items.

• Old Navy: The popular apparel outlet is having a massive blow out sale, with 50% off your order and styles starting at $2.50.

• Ole Henriksen: Get 30% off sitewide on many skincare favorites.

• Oofos: Save 20% on recovery footwear for men and women, including the OOmg, OOriginal, OOahh slide and more.

• One Ocean Beauty: Get 40% off a selection of beauty and skin care products.

• Original Penguin: Find savings sitewide, plus additional limited time special deals.

• OshKosh B’gosh: The entire selection of baby’s and kid’s clothing is 50 to 60% off.

• Osprey: Get a new adventure backpack for 25% off.

• Otherland: The popular candle brand that features havenly scents is offering 20% off one packs, 28% off three packs and 35% off the new six pack. You’ll also get 20% off the new Votive set.

• Outdoor Voices: Get 25% off sitewide, plus up to 70% off select styles.

• Parade: Give that underwear drawer a refresh with 30% off bras, bralettes, underwear and more.

• Playa: The hair care brand is offering 25% off sitewide with code EFFORTLESS.

• Peak Design: Gear up now that Peak Design is offering up to 30% off.

• Perry Ellis: Get up to 78% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10.

• Prana: Select sustainable clothing options for men and women are 30% off, including Stretch Zion, plus get free shipping on your order.

• Prose: Get $10 off when you subscribe and purchase three products.

• Puma: Get 30 to 50% off select items through Nov. 29.

• Rag & Bone: Get up to 75% off sitewide when you enter your email.

• Reformation: Get 25% off all styles including dresses, tops, jeans and more.

• REI: Save 40% on Patagonia apparel, 30% on REI brand items and Prana apparel and 25% off Hydro Flask, Arc’teryx clothing and Columbia outerwear. REI members get 25% off one outlet item.

• Revolve: Take an extra 20% off final sale items with the code CYBER20.

• Rhone: Get 20% off $150, 25% off $250+ and 30% off $300 or more.

• Rockport: Get up to 70% off when you use the code CYBER.

• Saje: The wellness brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide on a variety of products.

• Scotch & Soda: Get up to 50% off clothing styles, plus an extra 25% off sale.

• Sephora: Get 25% off Fenty products, up to 50% off beauty must-haves and a free sample bag when you spend $85 or more and use the code OMGSAMPLES.

• Sheertex: Get up to 60% off incredibly resilient tights in a variety of colors.

• SKIMS: Get a discount on bestselling collections including underwear, loungewear and shapewear.

• Spanx: Snag Spanx’s incredibly popular leather leggings and so much more for 20% off.

• State Cashmere: Indulge in the ultimate softness of cashmere with 20% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM2021.

• Sokoglam: Stock up on K-beauty finds with 40% off all orders of $195+ using the code SGWONDERLAND40.

• Sperry: The popular shoe brand is offering up to 60% off on select styles.

• Splits59: Leggings, denim and more are 30% off.

• Stila Cosmetics: Take 30% off sitewide excluding previously marked down items when you use the code CM30.

• Stuart Weitzman: Get 25% off full priced and sales items, with new deals and styles added throughout Cyber Week.

• Supergoop: Take 20% off sitewide and save on sunscreens and more with the code CYBER2021.

• Tarte: Get bestselling makeup and skin care products for 40% off, plus surprise steals starting at $10. Use the code CYBER at checkout.

• Tata Harper: Get 25% off your order, plus a free bandana and 24/7 Glow Discovery Kit when you spend $250 or more and use the code 250GIFT.

• ThirdLove: Get up to 75% off sitewide on bras, loungewear and more.

• Thousand Fell: Get 30% off sitewide, plus a free water bottle with any purchase when you use the code GIFT30.

• Tommy John: Get 20% off, plus free shipping on everything.

• Touchland: The skin care-grade hand sanitizer brand is offering 20% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY20.

• Tower 28: Take 20% off sitewide, plus get a free 4 ounce SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with purchases over $50.

• True Botanicals: Buy more and save more with up to 30% off orders of $400 or more, plus free shipping.

• Under Armour: Get 25% off sitewide when you use the code CYBER25.

• United by Blue: Take 20% off regular priced items sitewide.

• Universal Standard: All jeans are under $70, with classic jeans starting at $35. Cashmere is as low as $98 and loungewear is up to 50% off.

• Urban Outfitters: Take an additional 50% off sale items to up your style game.

• Vessi: Buy one pair of Vessis, and get 20% off or buy two or more and get 25% off sitewide, plus a free $25 gift certificate for every $110 spent.

• Vineyard Vines: Take up to 60% off styles for men, women and kids with the code GIFTS21.

• Vitruvi: Get 30% off sitewide, plus a limited edition oil tray when you spend $150 or more.

• Wild One: Get the pup something nice for the holidays now that Wild One is offering 25% off sitewide, including all kits.

• Zales: Get some new jewelry for yourself or a loved one with 25% off everything.

• Zappos: Hundreds of styles are 50% off, including brands like Sorel, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and more.

• Zenni: Get $15 off and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Tech & electronics

• Acer: Save 40% on the Swift 3 and save $800 on the Predator Triton 500, plus free shipping.

• Adorama: Get deals on computers, laptops, cameras, drones and more.

• Apple: Get an Apple gift card worth up to $100 when you purchase eligible products through Nov. 29.

• Babbel: Get 45% off a six month subscription, 55% off a 12 month subscription and 60% off a 24 month subscription.

• Biolite: Brighten your world with 25% off sitewide.

• Bose: Get up to $200 bestsellers like the Wave Music System IV, the QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones and more.

• Case-Mate: Get up to 60% off sitewide on a variety of accessories with the code BFCM.

• Casetify: Buy one product, get one 10% off; buy two products, get one 20% off; and buy three or more products, and get one 25% off.

• Courant: Get 25% off sitewide on stylish charging options and more.

• Decluttr: Get 15% off refurbished tech with the code NOVEMBER15 and 20% off MacBooks with the code CNN20.

• Dell: Take 20% off products like the Dell XPS 13, webcams, speakers and more.

• Embr: Get a free case and comfort band when you buy the Wave 2 with the code GIFTEMBRWAVE.

• Fitbit: Get up to $100 a variety of fitness trackers and accessories. Plus, get a Sense and add a free sport band with the code SPORT.

• JBL: Get savings on a variety of JBL products like the Quantum series, Tour series, Tune series and more.

• Lenovo: Snag savings on a variety of tech items like laptops, tablets, smart plugs, earbuds and more, with special promotions on doorbusters.

• Lifeproof: Snag 20% off sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Marshall: Save up to $150 on select headphones, including the Emberton, Major IV and more.

• Microsoft: Save up to $100 on select PCs, up to $25 off Bose speakers and more.

• Nomad: Get 30% sitewide on a variety of electronic accessories, plus up to 80% off at the Nomad outlet.

• OtterBox: Protect your tech with 25% off sitewide cases and more.

• Philips Hue: Snag more than $100 off smart bulbs, accessories and other bundles.

• PhoneSoap: Rid your phone of germs now, with 30% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM30.

• Ring: Find deals on a slew of at-home security devices like the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and security kits.

• Roku: Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29.99 instead of $49.99, and the Roku Streambar for $79.99 instead of $129.99.

• Samsung: Get $1,000 off Bespoke refrigerators, a Galaxy Z Fold4 5G for just $699.99 with eligible trade in and other deals on TVs, earbuds and so much more.

• Satechi: Get 20% off orders up to $75 with the code BFCM20, 25% off orders up to $150 with the code BFCM25 and 30% off orders over $150 with the code BFCM30.

• Speck: Get 50% off a variety of cases and accessories.

• World Wide Stereo: Shop deals on TVs, home audio, headphones and more, plus 10% off clearance and closeouts with the code HOLIDAY.

• Zagg: Tech accessories and more 40% off during Zagg’s sitewide sale.