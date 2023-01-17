Cyber attack on clerk of court systems prompts sheriff's sale cancellations

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is calling off its next two sheriff's sales because of a cyber attack that has crippled dozens of Louisiana Clerk of Court operations.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported earlier this month that at least 32 offices statewide were affected by the computer intrusion. Livingston Parish was among the local offices impacted.

As of late Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court website offers a message reading, "Our COTT system is currently down. Updates will be posted here."

That reference is to Cott Systems, a digital public records provider, whose own website notes that the company is "experiencing technical difficulties."

In announcing the cancellation of the property sales set for Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, officials said they were unable to access the necessary documentation and information, but hoped to resume the sheriff's sales on March 15.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will proceed with its "movables only" sales as scheduled. Those sales focus on non-real estate goods, such as vehicles and jewelry.