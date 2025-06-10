Curiel, Evans named First-Team Freshman All-Americans

BATON ROUGE - Two impact players on the LSU baseball team are freshman All-Americans.

Outfielder Derek Curiel and Pitcher Casan Evans were named 2025 First-Team Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Curiel has started all 63 games for LSU and leads the team with a .347 batting average. He has seven home runs and 52 RBI.

Evans has appeared in 17 games this season for the Tigers, going 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA. The Houston native has 65 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched.