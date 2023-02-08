Crime scene experts testify remnants of Sylviane Lozada's blood found in garage after her disappearance

BATON ROUGE - Day three of the trial of Oscar Lozada included testimony from crime scene investigators detailing what they saw and the evidence collected from the family's home off of Bluebonnet Blvd. in 2011.

Lozada is on trial for the murder of his wife, Sylviane. Her body has never been found, but prosecutors are presenting a case to the jury that Oscar dismembered her and dumped her body.

In court Wednesday, crime scene technicians described their findings in pictures they took of the family's home nearly 12 years ago. They focused on blood splatter found in the family's garage and said it appeared there was an attempt to clean up that blood.

Investigators testified, DNA pulled from the blood matched that of Sylviane's.

Lozada's defense team argued, the blood found could have been from an unrelated, harmless accident even though the prosecution pointed out some of the blood splatter was on the ceiling.

In the years since Sylviane's disappearance, her husband spent years on the run in Venezuela before he was captured by Mexican authorities and extradited back to the United States.

The District Attorney's Office offered him a plea deal in exchange for a 50-year prison sentence, but Lozada turned that down.

If convicted, he'll spend the rest of his life in prison.

Thursday, prosecutors plan to show the jury a five hour confession Lozada gave Mexican authorities.