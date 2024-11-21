Cricket King Cake? Yep, it's a real thing

NEW ORLEANS - With Carnival season going into full swing, many in Louisiana are looking to satiate themselves with King Cakes of all shapes, sizes and flavors.

But a bizarre option exists for those with a more "adventurous" palate: The Cricket King Cake.

And yes, it is exactly what it sounds like, a King Cake filled with roasted crickets and topped off with a batch of the insects for good measure.

As of now, the only place in South Louisiana that offers the "enhanced" signature delicacy of Mardi Gras is the Audubon Insectarium in New Orleans. Anyone feeling courageous enough can sample it in the museum's Bug Appétit kitchen through Lundi Gras.

Personally, I think I'll sit this one out.