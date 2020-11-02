Crews working all throughout Monday to set up Election Day polling sites

BATON ROUGE – The day before Election Day is a busy one for crews setting up all of the polling sites in East Baton Rouge Parish. Just under 750 voting machines need to be transferred to the different precincts, and that process began at 5 a.m..

“Everything is getting ready for tomorrow morning to be ready to turn the key and open up, wheel out the machines, and get going,” said Fred Sliman, public information officer at the Clerk of Court's Office.

There is more to pack along with the machines. A bag of PPE and hand sanitizer dispensers are also being packed into trucks.

The Registrar of Voters is anticipating some long lines that will be socially distanced Tuesday, similar to the early-voting process.

“Nearly half of the voters in EBR who will be voting in this election have already voted. But that still leaves a lot of people to vote on Tuesday,” Registrar Steve Raborn said.

Then, the focus will shift Tuesday night to counting the ballots.

“We had a lot of mail-ins in the parish. Not as much as others in the country, but those have to be hand-counted. There may be a little delay after eight. Just bare with us. Like we say, we'd rather be accurate than fast,” Sliman said.

The early voting ballots will likely be counted during the day on Tuesday, pending any possible delays. Around 1,700 poll workers will be on duty delivering their results after the last person has voted.

"We actually read their result cartridges here, and we will begin that process as soon as we see the first ones,” Sliman said.

A presidential election means a busy couple of days for city-parish workers, something Sliman welcomes.

“It’s a good kind of busy,” he said.