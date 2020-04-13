Latest Weather Blog
Crews work to restore power in north La following series of violent thunderstorms
On Easter Sunday a series of severe thunderstorms swept through Louisiana, downing limbs and uprooting trees onto power lines.
Thousands were left without electricity, especially in north Louisiana's Monroe and West Monroe areas where officials reported their communities suffered significant tornado damage.
Entergy reports that by Sunday afternoon, 26,500 customers were without power, the majority in Ouachita and other northern Louisiana parishes.
Crews had restored power to approximately 10,000 customers by 7:30 p.m. But the storm wasn't done causing damage just yet, it drifted to the southeastern part of the state Sunday night to cause additional outages.
As of Monday morning, a total of 442 Livingston Parish customers are without power and 294 Tangipahoa Parish customers are in the dark as well.
East Baton Rouge Parish has not reported significant damage at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Easter Sunday storms leave at least 17 dead in Deep South
-
Non-profit organization, Tankproof, brings food to kids in underserved areas of Ascension
-
St. Vincent de Paul offering Easter meals, assistance to those in need
-
Gov. Edwards mobilizing COVID-19 task force due to high percentage death rate...
-
Sunday storms ravage Monroe neighborhood