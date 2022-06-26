Crews searching for 3 missing people in Lake Maurepas

MAUREPAS - First responders are searching Lake Maurepas after three adults reportedly went in the water and did not resurface.

Wildlife and fisheries agents said three men were on a pontoon boat and went into the water around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Agents said the men, ages 18, 20 and 48, may have gone into the water on purpose but have not resurfaced.

Crews from Livingston and Ascension parishes are also on the lake looking for the missing boaters. Agents said the search may have to be suspended due to lightning in the area.

First responders are asking for other boaters to give emergency response vehicles the space they need to search the area.

No other information is immediately available.