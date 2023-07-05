78°
Crews respond to two separate fires on same street
BATON ROUGE - While the fire department was leaving the scene of one fire on Provost Street Tuesday night, they responded to a second.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to a vacant house fire on Provost Street off Gus Young Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The BRFD said heavy flames were coming from the front of the house but they were able to be controlled before they spread to neighboring homes.
While the BRFD was leaving the scene, crews noticed smoke coming from the back of another nearby vacant home a mere block away, also on Provost Street. A small fire was in the back of the home that was put under control shortly.
A cause for either fire was not immediately determined.
