78°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to house fire off Plank Road Monday morning caused by faulty outlet
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire off Plank Road early Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said its crews were called to a home on Sycamore Street off Plank Road early Monday.
Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely. One of the residents took themselves to the hospital for minor injuries.
Trending News
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was a faulty electrical outlet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City officials to hold groundbreaking for sheriff's office substation in wake of...
-
Crews respond to house fire off Plank Road Monday morning caused by...
-
Monday marks final day to register in-person or by mail to vote...
-
MOVEBR hitting the road Monday for project previews around the parish
-
LSU holds spot in latest AP Top 25 poll