Crews respond to house fire off Plank Road Monday morning caused by faulty outlet

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire off Plank Road early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said its crews were called to a home on Sycamore Street off Plank Road early Monday.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely. One of the residents took themselves to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was a faulty electrical outlet.