Crews respond to factory explosion on Renoir Avenue

9 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, December 15 2016 Dec 15, 2016 December 15, 2016 3:00 PM December 15, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – Firefighters are responding to a factory explosion on Renoir Avenue.

Details are still limited at this time, however an employee of the factory told News 2's Brett Buffington that the factory makes fiberglass mats and saw pieces of pipe fly through the air.

Pieces of the building can also be seen on the ground. 

There are no reports of injuries. 

Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.

