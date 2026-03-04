69°
Crews respond to factory explosion on Renoir Avenue
BATON ROUGE – Firefighters are responding to a factory explosion on Renoir Avenue.
Details are still limited at this time, however an employee of the factory told News 2's Brett Buffington that the factory makes fiberglass mats and saw pieces of pipe fly through the air.
Pieces of the building can also be seen on the ground.
Here's a closer shot of the side of this building, and the blown apart pipe. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/uKSqhiaLWG— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) December 15, 2016
There are no reports of injuries.
