Crews repair guardrails along Walker bridge following crash

2 hours 10 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, December 23 2025 Dec 23, 2025 December 23, 2025 1:35 PM December 23, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Crews made temporary repairs to guardrails along the Gene Hughes Road bridge after they were damaged in a crash Tuesday morning. 

Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said the crash happened around 7 a.m. The repairs were made by 11 a.m. 

He asked drivers in the area to be careful, as the fix is temporary and permanent repairs will be completed later. 

