Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday

Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

ASCENSION PARISH - Orange cones and roadwork signs were placed along Airline Highway in preparation for a $13 million overlay project.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 7, drivers will notice overnight lane closures on US 61 between LA 42 and LA 74. The road's surface will be milled, patched and overlaid which will eventually result in a smoother ride through the five-mile stretch.

Since the majority of lane closures are planned for overnight hours, the construction should not have much of an impact on surrounding businesses. 

Steve Boudreaux, owner of Landscape Depot, is looking forward to the improvements.

"I'm glad they're going to be fixing it," Boudreaux said. "The road seems to be deteriorating." 

Daniel Helms, Chief Transportation Engineer for Ascension DPW, said the work is to correct several spots where the roadway buckled due to the record-breaking heat of summer 2023. 

The schedule for lane closures is Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. 

