85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews called to reported fuel spill at gas station on Siegen Ln.

3 hours 45 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 6:12 AM August 14, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a diesel and gasoline spill at an area gas station early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported before 5 a.m. at the RaceTrac on Siegen Lane. Officials say no injuries were reported. Due to the spill, there was minimal congestion in the area. 

 

Traffic was back to normal before 8 a.m.

The cause of the spill hasn't been released at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days