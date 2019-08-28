73°
Fire crews battle massive blaze after apartment building in Shenandoah struck by lightning
BATON ROUGE - A lightning strike during Wednesday's torrential downpour caused a massive fire at an apartment complex in Shenandoah.
The blaze was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at Summer Glenn Aparments on MacBeth Drive, located off Jones Creek. The St. George Fire Department was called to the scene.
One resident tells WBRZ he was inside the building at the time it was struck by lightning, and fled the complex when he smelled smoke.
All tenants have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far.
I’m told 4 families were displaced tonight. Spoke to one resident who said lightening struck the building. He managed to wake all units up and get out before flames took over @WBRZ— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 29, 2019
