Crews battle blaze on South Potwin Drive

ST. GEORGE - Early Friday morning, around 3:30 a.m., the St. George Fire Department dispatched first responders to the 1500 block of South Potwin Drive for a fully involved house fire.

While there, crews began efforts to control the structure fire, but due to its size more trucks were called to protect the homes of nearby residents. Within an hour, firefighters deemed the blaze under control.

The department tells WBRZ the home was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported. SGFD investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.