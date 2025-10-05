Creativity, aspirations shine in Children's Entrepreneur Market

BATON ROUGE - At this year's Federales Fest, patrons got to shop at a market run entirely by kids.

It's called the Children's Entrepreneur Market, where the kids may be small, but their goals and ideas are big.

For aspiring entrepreneurs like Harper Galloway of Posh Pop Gourmet Popcorn, it starts with a small idea.

"I run this with my sister. In 2020, we were making Christmas holiday treats, and we wanted to pop the popcorn, so when we popped it, we had leftover chocolate and then sprinkles, and we put it on a cookie tray. We were like mmm, this is good and my sister was like I think we got something," Galloway said.

Many of the vendors focused on the upcoming holiday season with lots of fall and winter-themed products, such as entrepreneur Holly Jones of Sketches and Strings, who was displaying some very nice paintings.

'It's kind of prepping for the major holidays and trying to hit fall, Halloween, Christmas in general. The colors are my favorite to draw for fall because the red, the yellow, and the orange are just so vibrant and beautiful together," Jones said.

The products ranged in variety, from homemade t-shirts to earrings, to dragon puppets, and even plants.

"These are succulents and basically, it's kind of funny, they thrive on neglect, so you don't have to stay and like water them," Entrepreneur Aubree Parrino of Sow Local said.

One of the most popular sellers at these markets is homemade food and drinks.

"We sell sourdough bread, jams and jellies, and other homemade sourdough products," Entrepreneur Kyler Cook said.

While others, like entrepreneur Triniti King of Triniti's Creations, turned a problem they had into a business idea.

"So we came up with the idea because I broke out from a soap I was using, and I decided, why not make it myself, so this is actually one of the soaps. It has eucalyptus and lavender in it," King said.

With creativity, determination, and some fun, the kids are on their way to being successful adults.

"My mom has always liked plants. We've always liked to help her with her plants, and we saw this as an opportunity to make a little side hustle," Elliana Parrino said.