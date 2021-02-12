40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crawfish Tracker: These things will cost you a claw and a leg

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - This year's crawfish season is off to a cold start, which will only make finding reasonably priced crawdads more difficult for the time being.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish in the area is around $6.10 per pound. Live crawfish, on the other hand, are going for about $4.80 per pound on average.

It's a sold drop from last week, when boiled crawfish were going for around $6.49 on average. 

Of the restaurants polled this week, the cheapest price for boiled crawfish was $5.29 per pound. Live crawfish are going for as little as $3.99 by the pound. 

You can check out the full WBRZ Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

