72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Steadily going down

5 hours 39 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, February 23 2024 Feb 23, 2024 February 23, 2024 11:51 AM February 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - We didn't stop believing. The prices keep going down, and here's hoping they continue to do so. 

Crawfish prices ahead of this final February weekend didn't drop as drastically as they did last week, but a dollar drop is a dollar drop when we're used to something a little more wallet-friendly. 

This week, the average price for a pound of boiled crawfish in the capital area is hovering around $9.49. Hopefully, things are coming up Baton Rouge. 

Click here to view the full Index. 

Trending News

If you have any questions or comments about the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, email Sarah Lawrence at slawrence@wbrz.com 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days