Crawfish Tracker: Prices staying put for now

Thursday, April 23 2020
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Don't expect any significant dips in crawfish prices this week.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish is $3.58 per pound, hardly changing from last week's average in the capital area. The average cost for live crawdads fared a bit better, coming out at around 2.34 per pound.

The low for boiled crawfish in the area is once again stuck around $2.49 per pound, but multiple spots are selling live crawfish for as little as $1.99 by the pound. 

Click here to check out the full results from the Crawfish Price Index: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

