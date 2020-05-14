Crawfish Tracker: Prices soar in capital area as Louisiana gets ready to reopen

BATON ROUGE - Things are slowly getting back to the way they were before the coronavirus outbreak, and that applies to crawfish prices as well.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the cost of boiled crawfish jumped significantly this week. The average cost of boiled crawfish is now $3.79 per pound, a steep increase from last week's average of $3.63. Live crawfish also took a hit, with the average cost by the pound coming in at $2.59.

This week also marks the first significant increase in terms of low prices, with the low for boiled sitting at $2.79 and the low for live at $2.29 among local favorites.

You can check out the full results from the price index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index