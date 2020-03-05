67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Prices going down at a crawl

2 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 March 05, 2020 2:06 PM March 05, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - We're one week into the 2020 Lenten season and crawfish prices are once again moving in the right direction.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish at select Baton Rouge locations is down to $4.95 per pound. It's a small improvement over last week, which saw the average stall around $5. The price of live crawdads also took a small dip, coming out around $3.46.

Your low price for boiled crawfish this week, among those surveyed restaurants, is $3.89. The low for live is sitting at $2.99.

You can check out the full results of this week's crawfish index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days