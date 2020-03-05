Crawfish Tracker: Prices going down at a crawl

BATON ROUGE - We're one week into the 2020 Lenten season and crawfish prices are once again moving in the right direction.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish at select Baton Rouge locations is down to $4.95 per pound. It's a small improvement over last week, which saw the average stall around $5. The price of live crawdads also took a small dip, coming out around $3.46.

Your low price for boiled crawfish this week, among those surveyed restaurants, is $3.89. The low for live is sitting at $2.99.

You can check out the full results of this week's crawfish index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index