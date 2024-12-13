School bus stolen from Baton Rouge recovered from marsh in Plaquemines Parish; suspect arrested

POINTE À LA HACHE — A school bus stolen from East Baton Rouge Parish was found in a marsh in Plaquemines Parish on Friday, officials said.

Plaquemines Parish deputies said the driver of the bus was arrested after leading them on pursuit and hitting a parked car with the bus near the Belair pumping station on the eastbank of the parish. The suspect's name and charges will be released at a later time, deputies said.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

An East Baton Rouge Pairsh School District spokesperson said that the bus was stolen earlier in the week and was brought back to East Baton Rouge Parish.