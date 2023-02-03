81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Early buyers beware

28 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, February 03 2023 Feb 3, 2023 February 03, 2023 4:59 PM February 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - If you're looking to get your crawfish fix a little early this year, then you better be prepared to pay up. 

The WBRZ Crawfish Price Index has the average for the capital area sitting around $5.84 per pound for boiled crawfish. The low price for boiled on the crawfish tracker is sitting at $4.89 per pound.

Live crawfish are going for roughly $4.50 per pound on average, though several spots aren't even selling them live just yet.

Trending News

Check out the full results of the Crawfish Price Index here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days