83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash on I-10 in Ascension caused major snag on Friday morning commute

2 hours 23 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, September 23 2022 Sep 23, 2022 September 23, 2022 8:21 AM September 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A crash on I-10 WB Friday morning caused major delays for drivers coming through Ascension Parish. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, but the aftermath left one lane closed on the Interstate and miles of congestion. As of 8 a.m., the congestion was four miles long and reached past Highway 30. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement to find out if there were any injuries. 

Trending News

The crash was moved to the left shoulder and traffic began lessening shortly before 9 a.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days