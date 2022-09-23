Crash on I-10 in Ascension caused major snag on Friday morning commute

GONZALES - A crash on I-10 WB Friday morning caused major delays for drivers coming through Ascension Parish.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but the aftermath left one lane closed on the Interstate and miles of congestion. As of 8 a.m., the congestion was four miles long and reached past Highway 30.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement to find out if there were any injuries.

The crash was moved to the left shoulder and traffic began lessening shortly before 9 a.m..