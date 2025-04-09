55°
Crash leaves driver trapped in their car, lanes blocked on I-12 westbound
DENHAM SPRINGS - I-12 westbound was blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash between Juban Road and Range Avenue.
Emergency officials said the crash involved two vehicles and that one of the drivers was trapped in their car. Three people were injured.
All lanes of I-12 westbound were blocked due while officials responded, but lanes were reopened at 7:30 a.m..
