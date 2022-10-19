Horse dead, half a dozen others sent to LSU vet school after truck hauling livestock crashed on I-12

BATON ROUGE - A horse trailer got into an accident on I-12 early Wednesday morning, sending six horses to the LSU vet school, causing delays coming into and heading out of Baton Rouge.

Animal Control told WBRZ six horses were on the way to the LSU Vet School shortly before 9 a.m. hours after the crash. One horse involved in the crash died from its injuries.

The DOTD reported the crash was in the eastbound lane, but cameras appeared to show the traffic building in the westbound lanes as well. Sources say the westbound lanes coming in from Denham Springs are experiencing heavier-than-normal delays due to rubbernecking the accident in the eastbound lane.

This is a developing story.