Crash, box truck fire lead to interstate closure

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An overturned box truck caught fire in a multi-vehicle accident, prompting the closure of I-12 in Livingston Parish for part of Friday night.

Videos recorded by witnesses show the burning truck on its side.

It led to the closure of the westbound lanes at Range Road for more than an hour, creating a backup to Juban Road as crews cleared the scene.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said travel returned to normal about 10:45 p.m.