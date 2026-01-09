Coyote sightings becoming more common in Baton Rouge, experts explain why

BATON ROUGE - Coyote sightings are becoming increasingly common in Baton Rouge neighborhoods, raising concerns for some residents about safety.

Elliot Smith is from Louisiana and has lived in Baton Rouge for the past 6 months. He said he was shocked after seeing a coyote in his neighborhood on New Year's. He captured video of his neighbor's dog fighting a coyote away.

"So I guess the way to start off the new year was with a coyote in the hood, I never seen this in my life," he said.

Smith said he found out from neighbors that there are around 4 coyotes in his neighborhood.

"They travel during the nighttime, kind of fearful because they got kids, they got animals, I have my two dogs, you know, anything can happen," he said.

Harold Joseph, an urban marksman, said he regularly receives calls from residents reporting coyotes on their property.

"When diplomacy is over, that's when I get a phone call," he said.

Joseph said coyote sightings are all across Baton Rouge.

"There are coyote populations in all neighborhoods in Baton Rouge. You can find denning sites throughout the area," he explained, noting that coyotes have adapted to urban environments by finding spaces to live in neighborhoods.

Joseph explained that coyotes commonly travel along canals and creeks, searching for safe den sites. They may also choose properties that are well-lit or have little human activity to create their dens.

Wildlife experts say coyotes are attracted to prey such as small dogs, cats, and other small animals. Residents are advised not to leave pet food outdoors and to clean up food scraps that could attract them.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries advises residents who encounter a coyote not to run.

"Stand your ground, harass the animal, yell, wave your arms, throw rocks or sticks at it, because if you run, it could trigger that native prey instinct they have," Bradley Breland, the Wildlife Permit Coordinator at the department, said.

Smith said the sightings have made him uneasy and have led him to take extra precautions at home.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries encourages anyone who is having problems with Coyotes to reach out to them.