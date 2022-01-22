49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cow caught after spotted roaming freely around LSU's campus

Saturday, January 22 2022
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A cow seen walking around LSU's campus Saturday afternoon was captured after three hours of roaming freely.

Social media videos showed the bovine wandering down the road across campus with what appears to be a loose leash.

Police worked with the owners to corral her on horseback, and she was captured and safely returned around 3 p.m.

LSU officials say the cow escaped from a 4-H livestock show at Parker Coliseum.

