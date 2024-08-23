94°
Covington man arrested for underreporting income, receiving thousands in fraudulent Medicaid benefits

Friday, August 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - A man was arrested for illegally claiming $17,000 in false Medicaid benefits. 

The Attorney General announced the arrest of Veysel Yildiz, 55, Thursday. 

The AG's office received a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Health regarding Yildiz's alleged underreporting of his income while filing for Medicaid. Investigators found Yildiz received over $17,000 in fraudulent benefits through this method. 

Yildiz was arrested Thursday and booked for government benefits fraud. 

