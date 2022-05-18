Latest Weather Blog
COVID vaccine will not be on immunizations schedule for students in the fall
BATON ROUGE - The COVID-19 vaccine will not be required on students immunizations schedule in August, according to Governor Edwards.
While on Ask The Governor, Gov. Edwards said the move to not include the COVID shot for students started by a recommendation by the Louisiana Department of Health.
"The LDH has made a decision to rescind that, so that's what's going to happen," Gov. Edwards said. "When school starts in August of 2022 the COVID vaccine will not be on the schedule, so the people going to school will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But we still do strongly reaffirm the official recommendation that all the eligible children receive the COVID-19 vaccine."
Trending News
Governor Edwards added the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunizations schedule in December of 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen who tried to break up fight dies in hospital; 2 facing...
-
Children found parents dead at Maringouin home after possible murder-suicide
-
CATS to start process of deciding interim CEO's new salary; still paying...
-
World's first fully-automated, smallest and fastest drive-thru kitchen produced in Baton Rouge
-
See BREC's plans for fairgrounds that prompted State Fair move
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB