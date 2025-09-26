Court tells convenience store across the street from police station to stop crime on the premises

BATON ROUGE — The operators of a crime-ridden Highland Road convenience store were ordered Friday to take steps to prevent wrongdoing at the business, which is less than 500 feet from a police station.

Prosecutors had gone to court this month and asked that the A.M. Food Mart be declared a nuisance. They said police had found numerous illegal activities had occurred there over the years, including homicides and illegal gambling.

In a brief order, a 19th Judicial District judge ordered Ibrahim Khoder, the store's owner, and all of his employees to prevent criminal activity at 2400 Highland Road. Crimes of violence, prostitution, discharging of weapons and dealing in stolen goods were speficially mentioned.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore III, police had responded to more than 250 recent incidents, including four homicides in five years. Moore also said a group called the "Top Snatcher Klan" ran dice games and dealt drugs in the back of the store.

BRPD's Second District precinct is practically across the street from the store.

Moore has had other Khoder property declared a nuisance. In 2020 and 2021, the Sandpiper Apartments in Tigerland drew police nearly 200 times, including for a double-murder.

With the issuance of a preliminary injunction to stop illegal activity, a judge will later hold a hearing on what to do with the property.