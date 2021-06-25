Court filings indicate disgraced deputy had sex with handcuffed woman during traffic stop

LIVINGSTON - Salacious new court filings are detailing even more wrongdoing tied to a couple accused of sex crimes against children in Livingston Parish. Those documents indicate Dennis Perkins is seen on video having sex with a handcuffed woman on the side of the road during a traffic stop.

Cynthia Perkins’ lawyers filed court documents Thursday, asking the state to turn over that evidence. Cynthia’s lawyers claim Dennis used his position of authority to coerce women into performing sex acts with him, the documents show.

“Folders were organized as if they were trophies of women he had sex with,” the documents said.

Newly filed documents also show Perkins was performing detailed background checks using law enforcement databases and technology, according to Cynthia’s attorneys. Those background checks accompanied the files Dennis had organized.

“Among the many video files recovered, several were found to depict codefendant, Dennis Perkins, engaged in a variety of graphic sex acts with numerous adult women, most of whom have yet to be identified,” the motion states. “Of these videos, several were found to have occurred while Dennis Perkins was on duty as a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Officer.”

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are scheduled to face trial next month for their alleged crimes. Both are accused of child rape and child porn.

Cynthia, a school teacher in Livingston Parish, is accused of serving her class treats tainted with Dennis’ semen.

A judge granted a motion Friday to have the Perkinses tried separately. A request to have their trials moved to another date was denied, however.

