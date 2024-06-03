Court dismisses wounded deputy's lawsuit against Black Lives Matter

BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit filed against activist group Black Lives Matter by a deputy wounded in a deadly ambush shooting has been tossed.

Documents filed Wednesday in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed Deputy Nick Tullier's case was dismissed because it failed to "state a plausible claim for relief."

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Tullier, who was wounded in the 2016 attack on Airline Highway, named Black Lives Matter along with several of its partners and leaders as defendants. The suit alleged the shooter "followed and mimicked" a Black Lives Matter activist.

Tullier is not mentioned by name in the suit, however the plaintiff's injuries described within it match those sustained by the deputy in the attack.