88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coursey Boulevard closed briefly due to 'hazardous materials incident'

1 hour 8 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 11:52 AM September 10, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Emergency reponders had to close Coursey Boulevard for a time Wednesday because of a "hazardous materials incident" between Jones Creek Road and Hickory Ridge Boulevard, on the Walmart side of the street.

Coursey Boulevard was blocked at Coursey Cove, according to the St. George Fire Department. The department blamed a natural gas leak.

Trending News

The road was reopened during the lunch hour.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days