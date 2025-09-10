88°
Coursey Boulevard closed briefly due to 'hazardous materials incident'
ST. GEORGE — Emergency reponders had to close Coursey Boulevard for a time Wednesday because of a "hazardous materials incident" between Jones Creek Road and Hickory Ridge Boulevard, on the Walmart side of the street.
Coursey Boulevard was blocked at Coursey Cove, according to the St. George Fire Department. The department blamed a natural gas leak.
The road was reopened during the lunch hour.
