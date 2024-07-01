Latest Weather Blog
Couple, child dead in Livingston Parish murder-suicide
ALBANY — Three people—a man, a woman and a child—were found dead Monday morning in what deputies said appeared to be a murder-suicide.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was called to West Bates Road shortly before 8 a.m. after a family member went to the house and found the bodies.
"This is not one of those types of scenes you want to see. Unfortunately, it happened," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Sheriff Ard said 49-year-old Jenny Williamson shot her husband, 49-year-old Steven Williamson, and an 8-year-old who was living with the couple. Deputies said the murders likely happened late Friday or early Saturday.
Sheriff Ard said the couple is not from Livingston Parish and had only been there for less than a year. He said deputies had responded to the residence before for an alarm system, but no violent instances. Ard addressed rumors about Jenny Williamson's mental status. He said deputies have not confirmed her to have a mental illness, but the type of crime leads investigators to believe she was not stable.
"Any time you see these type of scenes you believe something's got to be going on in order for this to happen," Ard said. "Everybody wants to know why, and I just can't answer that."
