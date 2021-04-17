58°
Couple charged for allegedly stealing thousands from an elderly relative under their care
OPELOUSAS - A couple has been charged for exploiting their elderly family member, allegedly stealing thousands from her over five months.
Crystal Andrus, 40, and Allen Andrus, 32, used their 62-year-old relative's debit card without permission while she was living under their care, officials say.
When St. Landry Parish deputies investigated on March 22, following a welfare concern report, they discovered that the couple had taken around $33, 829 from her account in 250 debit card transactions from November 2020 through March 2021.
The victim said she did not give them permission for any of the transactions.
No bond has been set yet for either of the two.
