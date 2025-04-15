Councilman announces scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school seniors

BATON ROUGE - District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney and his office announced a new "Pass the Torch" Scholarship, a $1,000 award to two high school seniors in North Baton Rouge.

The scholarship will be available to one male and one female high school senior at Baker High School and Scotlandville Hihg School. Applying students needs to have at least a 3.0 GPA, be involved in at least one extracurricular activity and submit a 300-word essay on how North Baton Rouge has influenced their person growth and how they will contribute to the community in the future.

The application deadline is Apr. 21, and students can apply by clicking the link here.