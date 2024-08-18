93°
Council approves splitting money between current, future road projects

8 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, September 24 2015 Sep 24, 2015 September 24, 2015 10:29 PM September 24, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LIVINGSTON - The parish council approved a deal to split a pot of money between road construction and right-of-way acquisition.

At a council meeting Thursday, the group approved putting $750,000 toward existing road work. Another $250,000 will be spent to buy land for a possible extension of Juban Road.

A future lengthening of Juban Road would connect Lockhart Road and Florida Boulevard near Juban Crossing.

But, not everyone supported the final plan. Some were concerned the money for Juban Road property was being spent on a pipe dream.

"To spend money now for right-of-way acquisition, I think we're getting ahead of the game on it," Layton Ricks, the parish president, said.

"I think it's a great compromise. That's what we need to be doing," Councilman Ricky Goff said.

